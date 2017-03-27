Fossil announces Diesel On smartwatch at BaselWorld 2017

Fossil announces Diesel On smartwatch powered by Android Wear at Basel World 2017.

Fossil is one of the most active fashion brands in terms of introducing wearable devices to the market lately. The brand has just unleashed a few new smartwatches, including Diesel On smartwatch.

Diesel On is probably one of the most interesting smartwatches Fossil is showcasing these days at BaselWorld 2017, in Switzerland. Equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, the smart wearable comes with a high resolution AMOLED circular panel and it runs Android Wear 2.0.

Beside the standard Diesel smartwatch model, Fossil exhibited a couple of what it calls hybrid watches, which will be released later in the year in multiple colours, but all based on Mega Chief watch model.

All of these Diesel smartwatches draw queues from previous Military Watch editions. These are not the only smartwatches Fossil announced at BaselWorld 2017: Fossil Q Venture, Fossil Q Explorer, the Emporio Armani Connected collection, Misfit Vapor and Michael Kors Access Sofie & Grayson are the rest of the smart wrist gadgets Fossil showcased for the last 4-5 days in Switzerland.

There is no information when they will become available, nor at what price tag, but we will probably learn more in the next few months.

source