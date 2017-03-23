Super Mario Run now available on Android devices

Nintendo’s jump and run mobile game — Super Mario Run, has finally made it into the Google Play store, and it can be downloaded for free on most Android devices.

The game is easy to play even for a toddle, but just in case, there is a one time tutorial before getting into the actual levels of this game. The controls are a no-brainer, only thing you have to do is tap the screen and try to sync your taps with the map Mario’s endlessly running on.

Super Mario Run is playable in three modes: World Tour (play against the map), Toad Rally (play against other players such as friends, or people from all over the globe by trying to collect as many Toads as possible in order to win), and Kingdom Builder (you can build a lot of things in your own village).

The final goal of this game is to try your best to rescue princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches. Meaning one will have to clear the 24 courses located across 6 worlds. There are many ways to enjoy the courses, such as collecting the 3 different types of colored coins or by competing for the highest score against your friends. You can try courses 1-1 to 1-4 for free. But be careful, Super Mario Run has in-app purchases and it requires Internet connectivity (data charges may apply).

To grown ups the game becomes utterly boring after 5 minutes. The wait between maps and all the theatrical stories and conversations, for me are a game killer.

Download Super Mario Run at Google’s Play store.