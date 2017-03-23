Galaxy S8 return policy may include full refund after 3 months of use

According to Chosun online publication from South Korea, Samsung Electronics is preparing a Galaxy S8 return policy for its clients, which will allow unconditional returns and refunds within the first 3 months of purchase (90 days of use).

The Galaxy S8 return policy is one of the many marketing campaigns Samsung is going to launch in order to show confidence in the eyes of its customers after last year Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Which is not a bad thing if you ask us, considering that in many countries the return/refund policy legal limit is 15 to 30 days tops.

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are expected to make their debut on March 29, in a press event that will be taking place in New York.

Both phones will launch with Bixby assistant based on A.I. (machine learning) programmed by Viv Labs, the company behind Apple’s Siri virtual assistant, which is now owned by Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy S8 starting price point is 800 Euros, and it is expected to go on sale by the end of April 2017 in three or four colours at first, including Black and White, but we might see up to six or seven colour variants by the end of this year, including Samsung’s first purple model.

via