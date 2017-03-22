GUESS Connect smartwatches with Android Wear to launch later this year

Fashion brand GUESS has just made its entrance this week into the wearable segment by announcing the GUESS Connect smartwatches line for both men and women powered by Google’s Android Wear platform and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. The announcement follows those of Swiss watch makers from last week.

“This relationship is truly fashion at your fingertips with touch technology in a trendy, versatile way giving consumers fun ways to create their own watch wardrobe all while staying connected – a true blend of fashion and lifestyle functionality,” says Elizabeth Thompson, Senior Vice President Global Product and Marketing for GUESS Watches.

GUESS Connect will include several 41mm in diameter smartwatch models for the ladies with inlaid clear crystals and Gold, Rose Gold and Silver casing finish. The GUESS Connect smartwatches for men on the other hand will measure 44mm in diameter and will come in both dressy and sporty designs.

The GUESS watches are produced and distributed by Sequel AG, A Timex Group company, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. GUESS Connect will work with any Android smartphones that runs Android 4.3 or a more recent version, as well as with iPhones running iOS 9 or a newer version

The GUESS Connect series will run Android Wear 2.0 out of the box, and they will be available later in the year (likely from fall or winter of 2017).

GUESS fashion house did not mention any prices for its brand new smartwatches in the press release, however, we can make an educated guess and say that they will cost at least £600.