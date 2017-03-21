Quartz ZW10 is ZTE’s first smartwatch powered by Android Wear

We’ve been hearing rumours about ZTE Corp working on their first smartwatch – Quartz ZW10 – powered by Google’s Android Wear platform for a while now. We even saw a press render back in February, but at the time the information was pretty scarce and not that believable.

Evan Blass’ Quartz press render leaked in February 2017

However, it appears that the smartwatch exists and its pretty close to its debut, as new images surfaces confirming that th render image seen back in February is the actual ZTE Quartz ZW10.

Android Police received a handful of photographs portraying ZTE’s first Android Wear powered smartwatch, which has pretty thick bezels, if you ask me. It is quite chunky. Quartz does come with a crown but it aint rotating and its band is made of what appears to be rubber materials (black and blue).

ZTE Quartz ZW10 might feature a 1.39″ display (46mm in diameter), it has 3G connectivity but no LTE, no NFC or Heart Rate Sensor either. Quartz ZW10 runs Google’s Android Wear 2.0 platform and it will come in a sport-ish look charging through a magnetic cradle (4 pins), as you see it depicted in these leaked photographs.

No word when it will be out, nor anything about its price tag, however, we believe that it will sell for about 400$.

For more images of ZTE’s Quartz ZW10 visit the source link at the bottom of this story.

source