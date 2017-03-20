Xperia L1 with 5.5″ 720p display & Nougat goes official

Sony Mobile has just announced a new Android smartphone dubbed Xperia L1, which is a dual SIM sleek handset with a pretty elegant look and feel.

Xperia L1 feature a 5.5-inch 720p HD display, it comes packing a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor clocked at 1.45 GHz, it has 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage (expandable for up to 256GB via a micro SD card slot), and a 2.650 mAh battery underneath its nicely done Xperia design.

The brand new affordable Xperia handset comes equipped with a 5MP selfie camera at the front and a 13MP camera at the back with LED Flash and autofocus.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the Xperia L1 adapts to the user’s habits and/or location through what Sony calls Xperia Actions by automatically adjusting the Settings during a flight, when going to sleep or while you are at work. It pretty much adjusts the ringtone and notifications volume, the brightness of the screen, etc so you don’t have to.

Sony says that Xperia L1 will become available in key markets in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Middle East, starting late April 2017 and in Black, White and Pink colours. The price was not revealed, however, it will be an affordable price tag according to Sony.

