Global Top 10 Most Downloaded Android Apps this February

According to Priori Data and Statista (statistics based websites) these are the most downloaded Global Top 10 Android apps in the Google Play store. But before getting into the actual top 10, let us reminisce a little the year 2009, back when the store was known as the Android market and there weren’t that many apps available to download. It was only later (July 2013) the store surpassed 1 million Android apps, and then jumped to over 2.6 million apps at the end of 2016, according to Google Inc.

In February 2017 alone, the most downloaded apps in the Google Play store are the one’s published by Facebook Inc. In fact, five out of the first six Android apps included in the Global Top 10 Android Apps of last month belong to Marrk Zuckerberg’s company (well, you can say that the number #1 which is WhatsApp, is a purchase, but still).

The Global Top 10 Android apps in the world in February had a combined download figure of a little over 300 million, with WhatsApp leading the top with almost 84 million downloads followed by Messenger with almost 67 millions, Facebook app with a little over 43 millions, Instagram with 31 millions, Snapchat 18.64 millions, Facebook Lite with 15.22 millions, Subway Surfers game with almost 14 million downloads, 8 Ball Pool with 11 million downloads, IMO 10 millions and Spotify making it into the top 10 with 9.7 million downloads.