Montblanc Summit smartwatch goes official in London. Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder as advocate

photo credit: JustJared

Montblanc Summit goes official as a luxurious smartwatch powered by Android Wear operating system.

In a press event last night in London, Richemont Group (the Swiss company that owns the German watch brand – Montblanc) together with Ian Somerhalder (Vampire Diaries star) as the guest of honor and the advocate of the brand, launched a brand new smartwatch powered by Google’s Android Wear platform.

Montblanc Summit at its 46mm in diameter and 12,5mm in thickness is one giant beast so to speak. It comes with a 1.39″ AMOLED touch display with 400 x 400 px screen resolution and it is protected by a sheet of Sapphire glass.

Inside we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of ROM (internal storage), and a 300 mAh battery which promises up to 24 hours of use. Connectivity-wise Montblanc Summit does not come with NFC or LTE, but it has a heart-rate sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Gyroscope, Barometer, micro USB port and a microphone.

Montblanc Summit will be available in multiple case designs and straps made of either calfskin or rubber in various colours.

Summit’s starting price is £720, and it can go up to £810 depending on the optional features available and client’s preferences when it comes to casing / strap materials and colour.