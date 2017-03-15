Google has just announced that their Gmail Android app allows sending money. Receiving too. What is the catch? Well, for now the new feature is only available in the United States where it is available for both Web and Android users. The new feature uses Google Wallet to work, which means you’ll have to have your credit card set up within the account.

Another great thing about it, is the fact that the Gmail Android app allows sending money straight to one’s bank account and it costs nothing. It is completely free for both the sender and for the one who is receiving the money. Besides, it wont require installing another payment app in order to be able to request or receive money. It just works from within the app itself.

Recipients are able to receive or request money right from the email itself—without having to install another payment app.

