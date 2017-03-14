Galaxy S8’s user interface screenshots surface online

Samsung Electronics is probably praying, as the leaks about the Galaxy S8 continue to surface. The other day we took a pretty good look at the White Galaxy S8 and the Gold Galaxy S8+ variants.

Today, we are in possession of what the source claim they are screenshots of Galaxy S8 home screen, which he extracted from an APK of the latest version of Samsung’s Smart Switch application, one that will allow S8 users to easily switch from Android to Windows and backwards.

Now, the screenshots are not at full screen resolution (1,440 x 2,960), but they give us a pretty good idea on how the on-screen menu and the TouchWiz UX looks like, as well as the icon pack Samsung is using in this version.

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S8 smartphone duo in New York, on March 29, with sales expected to start in late April 2017. As for their price, Samsung will sell the S8 starting at 800 Euros, the S8+ price might go as high as 1000 Euros or over.

For more screenshots and icon images, please visit SamMobile.

How do you like the Galaxy S8 UI (user interface) so far?