Moto G5 price tag revealed. Already available in some European contries

At the end of last month, at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Lenovo introduced the Moto G5 series of smartphones to the world.

Comprised of two phones, namely the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, the G5 series is now available in some countries of Europe. The G5 duo pack low and mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, come with 5 and 5.2-inch Full HD displays, run Nougat and have a metal body design.

According to a Dutch online retailer Moto G5’s price tag starts at 199 Euros, and we are talking about the unlocked / SIM free version. Most likely customers will be able to have it for a lot less on contract after March 15, but only in key markets from Europe.

The Moto G5 Plus on the other hand, is expected to cost about 290 Euros unlocked.

