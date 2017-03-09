Galaxy S8 official flip covers leak

We’ve seen a lot of leaked materials in regards to Samsung Electronics’ 2017 flagship smartphone, including short hands-on videos.

While we are still 20 days away from seeing the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ outed in a press event in New York by Samsung, new pieces of information surfaces each day.

This time around we get to see the Galaxy S8 official flip covers getting leaked in a couple of photographs and a press render revealing 6 different colour option: Lime green, Silver, Violet, Pink, Turquoise and Black.

On March 29, in New York, Samsung Electronics will be unveiling the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Samsung bets big on this smartphone duo, because its mobile business is in play after it had to withdraw the Galaxy Note 7 of the market at the end of 2016.

source