Android Wear 2 powered Movado Connect smartwatches to debut in fall

Swiss watchmaker Movado announced its partnership with Google for a special Movado Connect series of smartwatches for men powered by Android Wear 2.0, which will be arriving later in the year.

This fall at Baselworld, Movado will be introducing five smartwatches for men with a starting price of $495. All of them will run Google’s newest version of Android Wear and they will be available in the US, the Caribbean, Canada and the UK, announced the manufacturer in a press release earlier this week.

“The launch of Movado Connect marks another new milestone in Movado’s longstanding history of creativity and innovation in watch design. We are very proud of our collaboration with Google and for the opportunity to provide our customers with an incredibly designed timepiece, powered by the latest, cutting-edge technology platform. Movado Connect, with our proprietary edge-to-edge crystal design, is iconically Movado,” said Efraim Grinberg, Chairman & CEO, Movado Group

Movado Connect will feature five unique customizable dials designs inspired by Movado’s iconic Museum dial. Each dial design also includes three or four own customizable elements: watch hands, complications, background.

We are thrilled to partner with Movado, a longtime leader and one of the most iconic brands in the watch industry. With our combined expertise in watchmaking, design and software, we are able to create a beautiful yet functional timepiece that helps people live their everyday lives,” said said David Singleton, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google

And that’s not all! Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger brand part of the same Movado Group portfolio will also partner with Google to release similar collections in the autumn of 2017.