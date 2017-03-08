Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus photographed side by side three weeks ahead of their official debut.

By now, Samsung Electronics’ executives must be outright mad on the multiple leaks, which pretty much steals the thunder of the show the company is preparing for March 29, in New York. And this is mostly happening because of some careless employees, testers.

Today, we lay our eyes on a handful of new pictures that show both the 5.8″ Galaxy S8 and the 6.2″ Galaxy S8 Plus photographed together for posterity.

These new images also give us a good look at the front facing camera, iris scanner and other sensors alignment, as well as to the bottom (3.5mm headphone jack, the speaker, USB-C port) and the top of the Galaxy S8 where the SIM / SD card hybrid slot is placed.

There are no new bits of information regarding these two bad boys hardware specifications, however, we know that they will arrive equipped with the Snapdragon 835 in some areas, and with Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 (Exynos 9) chipset in other regions. Both expected to sport 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of ROM (internal storage), 12 and 5 mega pixels cameras, a built-in battery of at least 3.000 mAh and will run Google’s Android Nougat flavoured mobile operating system with the latest TouchWiz UX on top of it and Bixby (Samsung’s own A.I. virtual assistant).

The Galaxy S8 is expected to go on sale in late April for 800 Euros, the Galaxy S8+ (Plus model) for about 900 Euros.

Unless the rest of the remaining features leak out in the following weeks, Samsung will unveil what is left in a press event, which will be taking place in New York, March 29.

Excited?

source