Five seconds Galaxy S8 hands-on video leaked on Instagram

Like any previous smartphone launch, the product gets outed in leaked materials way before the mobile maker manages to take the wraps off of it. The same thing happens to Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, which we’ve already seen getting caught in a few images, as well as in press renders and brief hands-on videos.

The newest hands-on video with the Galaxy S8 lasts 5 seconds, and it was shared on Instagram by someone who got his hands on a prototype unit filled with “Confidential” stickers. Although brief, the video confirms the glass/metal design, its curved edges, the fingerprint sensor awkward positioning at the back and the fact that it will not have any physical Menu keys at the bottom front.

Hardware wise, the Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+ (Plus model) is expected to launch with 5.8″ / 6.2″ Super AMOLED displays, in some regions will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, in other with Samsung’s own Exynos 9 CPU (both constructed using Samsung’s 10nm FinFET technological process).

In addition, we expect 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of built-in storage, 12MP camera at the back with 5MP snapper at the front, at least a 3,000 mAh battery and Android Nougat with Bixby A.I. assistant and the newest TouchWiz UX on top of the mobile OS.

Meanwhile, the video was taken down by the user who shared it on Instagram, but you can watch it at XDA Developers.

Samsung Electronics plans to unveil the Galaxy S8 smartphone duo in New York, at press event schedule for March 29.