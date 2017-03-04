Blackberry Aurora goes official with Nougat & no physical keyboard

Blackberry Aurora goes official in Asia, as a mid-range smartphone powered by Google’s Android Nougat flavoured mobile operating system.

After introducing the Blackberry KEYone at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, TCL Communication, through a licensing deal made with Canadian OEM has announced another Blackberry smartphone, this time a mid-range one without a physical keyboard, but one that runs Android Nougat.

Blackberry Aurora features a 5.5-inch AMOLED 720p HD display, it comes packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, it has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage (micro SD card slot for up to extra 256GB) and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Measuring 8,55 mm in thickness and weighing in at 178 grams, Blackberry Aurora is a dual SIM 4G LTE smartphone. It comes equipped with 13MP rear-camera with phase detection, autofocus and dual tone LED Flash, while the front facing camera comes with an 8MP sensor.

Blackberry Aurora has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB v2.0 and LTE connectivity, it is available for now in Indonesia (Asia) in Black, Silver and Gold colours for 3,499,000 Indonesian Rupiah (about 250 Euros).

We might see this lastest and more affordable Blackberry smartphone joining new markets soon.

