Galaxy S8 in all its glory (pictures and videos)

While the Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona, is coming to a close, Samsung Electronics is turning its head toward New York, where the OEM is expected to unleash the two flagship smartphones, namely Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (Plus), in March 29 2017.

Galaxy S8

For the last couple of weeks, we’ve heard rumours and even seen some images capturing the upcoming flagship handset in all of its glory. But thanks to BGR we get to have an even clearer look at the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 will feature a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, the S8+ a 6.2-inch display with ultra-thin bezels. Both phones will pack either the Snapdragon 835 (US mainly), or the Exynos 9 / Exynos 8895 chipset built through Samsung’s exclusive 10nm FinFET technological process.

Additionally, the S8 will sport 12MP dual Pixel camera at the back where the finger print sensor is weirdly placed, and an 8MP snapper at the front along with an Iris scanner and other sensors. Both Galaxy S8 smartphone will pack 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of internal storage, a micro SD card slot for up to 2TB (although, 256GB is the largest card available on the market right now and it costs about £140)

The S8 duo will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, with next-gen TouchWiz UX and a virtual assistant based on A.i. called Bixby for which Samsung added a physical on the left-hand side, right under the volume rocker (check the picture above — for more images visit the source below).

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus might go on sale as early as April 21st, according to some rumours, but we will have to wait until March 29 to learn more about that.

How do you like this elongated design of the Galaxy S8?

source