Huawei announces Watch 2 with 4G SIM slot and sport-ish design

Huawei had a few aces up its sleeves this year at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona, and one of them is the second generation of Android Wear powered smartwatch called simply Huawei Watch 2. Unlike the first generation of smartwatch, this new one comes in a more sport-ish package, ment for the more adventurous ones and it has its own SIM/eSIM slot for 4G connectivity.

Some variants of the Huawei Watch 2 will come hustle-free of any dependence of a smartphone, meaning it will run many of the apps and features without the need of a phone.

Hardware-wise, the Huawei Watch 2 feature a 1.3-inch (390 x 390 px) AMOLED display, packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and a 420mAh battery that promises up to two days of use or up to 10 hours in “Training mode”.

In addition, it comes with 4GB of built-in storage, 768MB of RAM, GPS and a heart rate sensor and it runs Android Wear 2.0 platform out of the box.