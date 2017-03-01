General Mobile GM6 newest addition to Android One portfolio

Google has just announced a new smartphone under its Android One project dubbed General Mobile GM6, the smartphone is available in Turkey, but we’ve seen such devices in the past brought to other markets by local retailers.

General Mobile GM6 is the first Android One smartphone to feature a finger print sensor, the other interesting feature of GM6’s is a front-facing camera LED Flash for better selfies in dark spaces.

The phone features a 5-inch IPS 720p HD display with Gorilla Glass 4 on top of it for extra protection, it is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and by one of MediaTek’s quad-core processors, it has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage (micro SD card slot included for up to 128GB extra space) and it comes with a 13MP camera at the back with dual LED Flash, and a selfie snapper at the front with an 8MP camera sensor with LED Flash.

In addition, the GM6 is LTE enabled, has a micro USB port, runs Android Nougat and is preloaded with Google’s Android Messages and Duo video chat app. Measuring only 8.6mm, the GM6 weighs in at 150 grams.

General Mobile GM6 comes with a textured back cover in Space Gray, Gold and Rose Gold colours.