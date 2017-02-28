Xperia XZ Premium announced with next-gen 4K display and Snapdragon 835 CPU

In a press event schedule on Monday, February 27, at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Sony Mobile unveiled the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs under its flagship smartphone series, but also the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra.

The Xperia XZ Premium announced this week is the next-gen Xperia smartphone equipped with a 5.5-inch Triluminos 4K display which is actually 40% brighter than Xperia XZ Premium’s panel, and it is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Equipped with Qualcomm’s newest chipset, the Snapdragon 835, Xperia XZ Premium will not be available until the end of the spring. Again, Samsung’s clause forbids other OEMs from launching smartphones powered by the S835 SoC until the Galaxy S8 is out.

Xperia XZ Premium

In addition, the Xperia XZ Premium comes with what Sony calls Motion Eye camera setup capable of shooting slow-motion videos at 960 fps (4 times slower than any other current smartphone cameras), 4GB of RAM, a 3,230 mAh battery, IP68 certification (water resistant), USB-C, Quick Charge 3.0 (fast charging) and runs Android Nougat.

Sony will sell the Xperia XZ Premium in DeepSea Black and Luminous Chrome colours, however, the price tag was not revealed.

The Xperia XZs is nothing less, nothing more than an Xperia XZ upgraded with Sony’s Motion Eye camera setup and 4GB of RAM, which means it features a 5.2-inch Full HD display and the Snapdragon 820 CPU like last year.