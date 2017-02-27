Moto G5 and Moto G6 Plus announced by Lenovo at MWC2017

Mobile World Congress 2017 has officially open today, but the most exciting events took place on Sunday, February 26. At Lenovo’s event in Barcelona, the Chinese OEM unveiled its latest mid-range series Moto G5 smartphones with premium metal design, a gorgeous duo powered by Android Nougat.

So, the biggest change in the 2017 Moto G series smartphone in comparison to previous models, is their brushed metal housing which gives them a more luxurious feel.

Measuring 9.5mm in thickness and weighing in at 144 grams, the Moto G5 comes with a 5″ Full HD IPS display and a protective sheet of Gorilla Glass 3. The G5 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB / 32GB of internal storage expandable through a micro SD card slot. Camera-wise there is a 13 mega pixels main camera at the back witth f/2.0 aperture, 5 mega pixels snapper at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The 2,800 mAh battery inside the G5 is removable!

Moto G5 Plus is slightly larger, thicker and weighs 10 grams more than the standard G5. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2Ghz and it will be available in 2 or 4GB of RAM configuration with 32/64GB of ROM (internal storage). The battery inside the G5 Plus sees a slight bump in capacity – 3,000 mAh – and it comes with TurboPower feature for fast charging. Camera-wise it has a 12MP sensor at the back with f/1.7 aperture.

According to Lenovo’s announcement, both devices will go on sale next month starting at 200 Euros for the lesser equipped model of the two phones, and it goes up to 280 Euro.