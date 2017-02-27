Huawei P10 and P10 Plus goes official at MWC2017

As expected, on Sunday, February 26, Huawei took the wraps off of its flagship Huawei P10 and P10 Plus smartphones in a press event held at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona.

This year is all about the user experience at Huawei, with P10 and P10 Plus the Chinese OEM is looking to offer flagship quality in a more colourful and cheerful design, but also top-notch photography thanks to their partnership with Leica Technology, and artificial intelligence based virtual assistant ready to obey commands at the tip of your tongue.

The Huawei P10 is the smaller of the two top-tier handsets. It comes with a 5.1-inch Full HD display, while P10 Plus Quad HD screen measures 5.5″ in diagonal. Both smartphones come with Kirin 960 octa-core processor and in 4GB RAM + 64GB of ROM (built-in storage) configuration, but the Plus model also has a more powerful version packing 6GB of RAM + 128GB ROM. Huawei P10 has a built-in 3,200 mAh battery, the P10 Plus a 3,750 mAh battery both taking advantage of what Huawei calls SuperCharge (fast charging technology).

Both P10 phones come with a dual lens setup at the back called Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition (12MP RGB sensor + 20MP monochrome sensor) with Optical Image Stabilization and hybrid autofocus.

Software-wise Huawei installed Android 7.1 Nougat and put its latest Emotion UI v5.1 on top of it, user interface whose theme colours match the phones outer casing colour. Huawei put a lot of effort into making its phones more colourful and cheerful, including signing a partnership deal with Pantone Inc, an American company specialized in colour matching. Go, figure!

Both, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, will go on sale next month (March) in key markets (30 countries first, including the UK, Germany, France and US) and in 7 different colours.

Huawei P10 price tags according their optional hardware configuration: