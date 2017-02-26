LG G6 announced with 5.7″ FullVision display & waterproof coating

In a now concluded press event in Barcelona, at Mobile World Congress 2017, LG Electronics took the wraps off of their 2017 flagship smartphone – LG G6 – which features a 5.7-inch FullVision 18:9 aspect ratio (flat) display with Quad HD+ screen resolution. It has HDR 10 and Dolby Vision technology inside as well.

The LG G6 comes with glass-made front (very thin bezels – above 7.5mm bottom bezel) and back, protected by a durable and rounded metal frame, as well as an advanced heat dissipation system, IPX68 certified water and dust resistance. It will be available in three different colours: Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Astro Black.

Moving on to the camera department, the G6 features a dual camera system at the back, 13 mega pixels each sensor with 125-wide viewing angle and more importantly the lenses are flat, no bulkiness.

The battery inside the LG G6 comes with a plethora of safety features (one included to protect against drop impacts) and it has 3,300 mAh in capacity. Let’s say that the G6 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, however, LG is so pissed on Qualcomm that it didn’t uttered a word during its press event about the chip inside, except that it sports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge v3.0.

On the software side of things, the G6 runs Google’s Android 7.1 Nougat mobile operating system with A.I. assistant integrated. artificial intelligence assistant that works even when the screen is off.

Story still developing…