Blackberry KEYOne is the first smartphone fully developed by TCL

Blackberry KEYOne is the first result of TCL Communication and Blackberry collaboration.

Last year, Blackberry withdrew from the hardware business to focus on mobile software and security, but, in the process, it empowered TCL Communication through a licensing deal to take over the hardware business.

Their partnership materialized this week in a press event held at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelna, when the Chinese mobile maker announced their first smartphone dubbed Blackberry KEYone. A quite expensive one we might add considering the hardware inside this handset with a physical QWERTY keyboard (BB’s signature).

Blackberry KEYone is mid-range phone packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625, features a 4.5″ LCD sort of Full HD display (1,620 x 1,080 px) with 3:2 Aspect Ratio and a sheet of Gorilla Glass 4 to protect it.

Other specs include a 12MP camera at the back with Sony’s IMX378 sensor, a 3,505 mAh battery capable of recharging for up to 50% in 36 minutes, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the physical smart keyboard that also comes with swiping features, and DTEK software package on top of Android 7.1 Nougat mobile operating system.

TCL will begin selling the Blackberry KEYone soon for $550, which pretty much translates into 550 Euros when it will land on the old continent.

Good looking, but a bit expensive for what it has to offer, if you ask us.