ZenFone Live ZB501KL goes official

Asus has just announced a new smartphone, the ZenFone Live ZB501KL, which is a budget friendly device and the “worlds first smartphone with hardware-optimized, real-time beautification technology”.

The hardware inside is mediocre at best, but it comes wrapped in a beautifully crafted all-metal package, and it is oriented to live streaming whether we are talking about YouTube live, Facebook live, Twitch, Slype or other live video streaming services, ZenFone Live targets video-loggers mostly.

Measuring only 7.95mm in thickness and weighing in at 120 grams, the ZenFone Live will be light-weight and perfect for live video streaming on-the-go. The smartphone features a 5-inch 720p HD display, packs one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets (likely the S430), it has 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB of built-in storage, a 2,650 mAh battery (might be too small for a live video streaming handset), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, dual SIM slots (4G included) and a 5MP selfie camera at the front with a large 1.4µm sensor pixels, f/2.2 aperture and a soft light LED selfie flash, as well as a 13MP camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture.

ZenFone Live ZB501KL runs Android 6.0 with ZenUI v3.5 on top of it and some live streaming-based added features.

The ZenFone Live ZB501KL will be available in Shimmer Gold, Rose Pink and Navy Black colours.