Huawei P10’s GFXBench listing reveals Full HD display, 4GB RAM & no heart rate sensor

Huawei’s about to be announced flagship smartphone, the Huawei P10, shows up at GFX Bench revealing some not so great features.

For example, the P10 listing at GFX Bench shows an only Full HD 5.2″ display on the standard model, as opposed to the rumour mill that said it might be a 5.5-inch display with Quad HD screen resolution. The RAM is also 4GB, but we might see 6GB on the P10 Plus model and there is not heart rate sensor. The CPU is confirmed to be an octa-core Kirin 960 (chipset HiSilicon Hi3660) clocked at 2.3GHz with ARM Mali-G71 GPU and 64GB of built-in storage.

GFX Bench listing of P10 does not confirm that the main camera has dual 12MP lenses, however, it confirms 12 mega pixels and the fact that it is capable of taking pictures at 3,968 x 2,976 px, while video recording is Ultra HD (4K) at 3,840 x 2,160 px.

The Huawei P10 unit tested at GFX Bench benchmarks runs Android 7.0 with Emotion UI on top of it. Probably version 5.1.

Huawei will take the wraps off of the Huawei P10 in a press event schedule at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona, this Sunday (February 26).

