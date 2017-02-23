Huawei P10 versus LG G6 in press images

This Sunday, February 26, is an important and exciting day for the entire mobile industry, because it is the day when most manufacturers in the business will launch their top-tier gadgets on stage at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona, in order to impress the public attending the event, as well as the people at home watching the press conferences live streamed over the Internet.

Huawei and LG are among the smartphone makers readying such gadgets, namely the Huawei P10 and the G6. Both which are depicted from various angles in a couple of press images released by Evan Blass, the man behind infamous @evleaks Twitter account.

Huawei P10 versus LG G6

The Huawei P10 is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch QuadHD display, powered by Huawei’s own HiSillicon Kirin 960 processor and backed-up by 4 or 6GB or RAM and with 64 up to 128Gb of internal storage (likely expandable via a micro SD card slot). Other specs included is a dual lens main camera at the back with Leica technology, a fingerprint sensor and Android Nougat with Emotion UI v5.1 on top of it.

The LG G6 on the other hand comes with a slightly larger display whose screen measures 5.7″ in diagonal and comes with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio and QuadHD+ (1,440 x 2,880 px) screen resolution. The G6 is said to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 with 4GB of RAM, at least 32GB of built-in memory and a 3,200 mAh battery.

