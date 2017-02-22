Android receives Skype Lite version from Microsoft

Microsoft has just released Skype Lite for Android devices, which will go easier on lesser performant smartphones and tablets.

The new build will perfrom well even under limited network coverage and it is for the Indian market, however, you might have access to install it from the Google Play store in other regions, too. It also comes with seven local languages: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, .

Other integrated features that Skype Lite has, is support for SMS, native phone contacts and calls, data usage tracking, India focused

Skype Lite available features:

● Chat with your friends and family via Skype or SMS

● Manage your SMS better by unselecting promotional messages

● Reduce data consumption by choosing economical calling when making Skype calls

● Know your data usage in the app any time

● Free voice calls or video calls with anyone on Skype

● Share photos, emoticons, and files

● Explore the world of Skype bots

Download Skype Lite now