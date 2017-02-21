New Moto G5 photos confirm on-screen menu buttons & removable battery

Lenovo apparently has an event schedule for March 3rd, in Sao Paolo, Brazil, where the company is expected to launch its Moto G5 series smartphones.

An unknown source who got to spend some quality hands-on time with the yet to be released Moto G5, sent out a few pictures to brazilian blogger DuduRohaTec along with some specs information. According to DuduRoha, Moto G5 will feature a full metal housing, but the battery inside is removable. The source also says that the G5 comes with a finger print button (biometric sensor) at the front with left and right swiping functionality, but with on-screen menu buttons like the OnePlus 3T, which one can deactivate for more screen, because the sensor/home button also has ‘Back’ and ‘Menu’ capabilities by swiping left or right.

Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat as seen in one of the photographs published by the Brazilian blog.

Unfortunately, their source has failed to inform us about the rest of the hardware specifications of the Moto G5.

For more photos check the source.