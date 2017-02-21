Honor V9 goes official in China with 6GB RAM & 5.7″ QuadHD screen

Huawei has just unveiled in China a new smartphone under its mid-range Honor series. Dubbed Honor V9 the handset is a beast of a phone packing Huawei’s latest HiSillicon Kirin 960 chipset, a 4,000 mAh battery and features a 5.7-inch LCD display with QuadHD (2K) screen resolution.

Huawei will begin selling the Honor V9 on the last day of February in three configurations. The most equipped model will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage under its hood, the mid model only 64GB internal storage with 6GB of RAM, while the lesser equipped version will ship with only 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Other specs include a horizontally placed dual camera lens setup at the back with f/2.0 aperture (12MP RGB sensor + 12MP Monochrome sensor) capable of shooting 4K video, and an 8MP snapper at the front for selfies. It comes with a USB-C port (USB 2.0 compliant), a finger print sensor, DTS virtual surround sound, micro SD card slot and runs Android 7.0 with Emotion UI v5.0 on top of it.

Measuring only 6.97mm in thickness and weighing in at 184 grams, the Honor V9 will be available in Aurora Blue (see photo above) and Platinum Light Gold, starting at 2,599 Yuan (about £305 / 360 Euro) or 3,499 Yuan (about £410 / 485 Euro).

