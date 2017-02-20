One X10, the mid-ranger HTC will announce at MWC2017

HTC is bringing all of its toys at this years Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, where it is expected to unveil the Ocean Note we’ve been hearing rumours about, the flagship smartphone (possibly dubbed HTC 11) and a mid-ranger sequel to One X9 from last year called One X10.

The One X10 is looking more like a design refresh to the X9 rather than an upgrade, and this is somewhat confirmed by Evan Blass, who claims the CPU inside the X10 is slightly underclocked compared to X9’s processor. The octa-core MediaTek chipset in the One X10 is the MT6755V/C, which delivers a CPU clocked at 1.9GHz and Mali-T860 GPU.

The rest of the specs include a finger print sensor at the back, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, 16.3 mega pixels main camera at the back, an 8MP lens at the front, as well as Nougat flavoured Android operating system.

The One X10, along with the flagship phone of 2017 and the Ocean Note (possibly a phablet) will be shown off during MWC2017. So, if you are in Barcelona from February 27 to March 3rd and would like to see whats coming from HTC in 2017, that is where you should be.

