New LG G6 and Galaxy S8 images surface

The amount of leaked images and information about upcoming flagship smartphones is crazy these days, maybe, because we are getting very close to the start of Mobile World Congress the largest annual expo in the business happening at the end of February.

We’ve already heard rumours about LG and Samsung’s 2017 top-tier smartphones, we even seen some images these last couple of weeks, but we have new ones that just hit the Internet, a couple of them showing the LG G6 in the flash, the others are retail renders showing both phones in their respective protective cases.

As we can see pictured here, both phones will arrive with a screen-body radio that promises very thin bezels and a finger print sensor at the back (weirdly positioned on the Galaxy S8). While the G6 will be revealed by LG Electronics on February in Barcelona, the Galaxy S8 is not expected to launch sooner than the end of March.

The rumour hast it the LG G6 will not sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 because of Samsung’s exclusivity clause agreed upon with the American mobile chipset maker. On the other hand, the G6 will receive the Snapdragon 821 currently equipping the Google Pixel and the 32-bit Quad-DAC seen on the LG V20. Other specs include a 5.7″ QuadHD+ display, a 3,200 mAh, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage (expandable via a micro SD card slot).

The Galaxy S8 will likely feature a 5.8″ (the Plus variant a 6.2″ screen) Super AMOLED panel with 2.960 x 1.440 pixels screen resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or the recently teased Exynos 9 series chipset manufactured on the 10nm FinFET technological process.

Other rumoured specs is a 3,000 mAh battery, USB-C, 8 and 12MP cameras, 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

Both flagship smartphones are expected to run Google’s latest Android Nougat version.

