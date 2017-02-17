The mighty Samsung Galaxy S8 is almost upon us, and the rumor mill has been busy with alleged reports of the Exynos 8895 popping up every once in a while. Today, this all ends as Samsung has officially confirmed their next-gen inhouse SoC, dubbed Exynos 9 in a Twitter post with following tagline:

Be ready for #TheNextExynos Discover Cloud 9 with Exynos – Coming Soon

The technology giant has not revealed any specifics but the chip is said to retain the 4+4 bigLITTLE setup with a beefed up Mongoose core bearing the name of ‘M2’ alongside the usual Cortex-A53 cluster. The graphics department will receive a huge bump with the switch to ARM’s newly announced Mali-G71, likely in a 18 or 20 core configuration. The Exynos 9 is built on Samsung’s low-power 10nm FinFET process and will be at the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S8; at least internationally. The chip will be pitched against Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon 835 in the US. The latter is currently in shortage but is said to be be more or less comparable to the Exynos 9 in terms of performance and efficiency.

The version number is still unknown at this point, however it looks like the Exynos 9 will be a rebrand of the 8895. We expect Samsung to provide more details in the coming weeks or during MWC 2017.

via Samsung Exynos