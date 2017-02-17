Huawei P10 Plus has curved edges! Do you like it?

Huawei P10 Plus with curved edges

At Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona, Huawei will unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone, and it will come in two variants: the standard Huawei P10 and a P10 Plus model with curved edges, as seen depicted in these freshly leaked images.

Both P10 and P10 Plus will have similar hardware features: a 5.5-inch QuadHD (1,440 x 2,560 px) display, rock Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor, 4/6GB of RAM, 32/64/128 GB of internal storage (nano SIM/micro SD hybrid slot included), 12MP rear-camera (dual lenses) with Leica technology, 8MP front-facing selfie camera and will run on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI v5.0 on top of it.

Huawei P10 colours

The fingerprint sensor on the P10 Plus is at the back, on the P10 it appears to have moved at the front, as depicted in another image leaked this week by infamous leakster Evan Blass, who also confirms the P10 will be available in Blue, Green and Gold colours, unlike the P10 Plus which we see here in Black, but, possibly launching in other colours as well.

Fancy a Huawei P10 series smartphone in 2017?

