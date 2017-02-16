Retailer reveals Moto G5 and G5 Plus design and specs

It is no secret that Lenovo is going to unleash a couple of mid-range smartphones – Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus – at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona in less than two weeks from now. The company somewhat confirmed that they will be revealing new smartphones in a press event which will be taking place on February 26, in Spain.

Before Lenovo even having the chance to reveal to the public its latest Moto G5 series phones, Ktronix, a Colombian retailer went ahead and published the product pages of both handsets, complete with images and hardware information.

Moto G5 will feature according to Ktronix a 5-inch FullHD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430, 2Gb of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, 5 and 13 megapixel cameras, a better designed fingerprint sensor at the front and a removable 2.800 mAh.

On the other hand, the Moto G5 Plus will come with a slightly larger display at 5.2-inch but with the same 1080p screen resolution. The CPU is an octa-core Snapdragon 625, but it retains the 2GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage this time. G5 Plus has a 12MP main camera at the back and a 5MP selfie snapper at the front, as well as a 3.000 mAh battery.

Design-wise both smartphone look almost identical, with a high-grade Aluminium finish and they will run Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system according to Ktronix’s by now removed listings.

