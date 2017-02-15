Top 5 Android Slot Machine Game picks available on Google Play store

Every once in a while people feel adventurous enough to try their fortune online at spinning the wheel. Some play it because they are adrenaline junkies, and what better way to pump it up if not by playing on real money. Others are doing it only for fun (no real money involved).

Now, that we are in the age of the smartphone, it is really easy to spin your wheels of fortune. In fact, there are so many slot machine games available to download on your smartphone or tablet at the Google Play store, that you can pick any game scenario you prefer: from Egyptian-themed slot machines, to the Gods of Greece, Cowboy, Magic, Numbers, Diamonds and many other categories, which is why, in this article, we will cover the Top 5 Android Slot Machine Game we found interesting to play. And they are All slots mobile casino games.

1) Pharaoh’s Way is an easy to play multi-slot machine game with state of the art math and game design created by professionals. You can let it auto spin or just manually stop it at any time. The game is very popular on both Android and iOS platforms and offers: 5 reels-4 symbols, 3 reels-3 symbols, 25 lines, 50 lines, 10 lines, consecutive symbols, 243 win-ways and many more game options. The developers of this game are constantly updating the content of Pharaoh’s Way.

Download

2) Gods of Greece Slots has some of the biggest Jackpots, and is one of the highest paying free slots on Android devices. Besides, there is no Internet connection required. One can journey through Olympus as the Greek Gods (slot machine games themed after such gods): Poseidon, Hermes, Apollo, Athena, Aphrodite, Dionysus or Medusa. And the graphics is in HD!

Download

3) Lucky Lady’s Charm Delux Slot machine comes with 10 paylines across 5 reels in the standard game and there are multiple bonuses to hit. The purpose of this slot machine game is to achieve a line of 5 symbols across the reels. In the Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe standard game, the winning pattern begins at the first reel on the left hand side. To win, the same symbols must be one next to the other (no other symbols between them). The game has its own joker which substitutes all of the other symbols, except for the Crystal Ball, and it doubles the spins. You can register an account and have access to All slots online casino. Please be aware that this one has in-app purchases.

Download

4) Gaminator brings the fortune of numbers, fruits and other such themed slot machine games all in one place. Gaminator used to be available only on iOS, but it is now available on Android devices too. Developed by Funstage Spielewebseiten with the famous and original Novomatic slot machines in mind, Gaminator delivers high-resolution graphics and quality sounds in a leveling system. Gaminator is totally free, and you need to know that you cannot win any real money in it. There is no registration required, you can easily connect using your Facebook account, and thus earn referral bonuses, high odds of winning, you can collect experience points, get extra bonus for each level up and other daily bonuses are also available.

Download

5) Jason Aldean’s Slots is a cowboy-themed slot machine game developed for adult audiences and does not offer real money gambling option or any other opportunities to win real money or prizes online. As the name implies it, the game is developed with the singer in mind.

Download

So, this is our Top 5 Android Slot Machine Games available for free to download at Google Play store. If you have found any other interesting such Android games and you think they’ll make a good addition to our list, please leave a comment down below.