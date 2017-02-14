Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear 2.0 to launch at MWC2017

Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear, version 2.0, to launch later this month in Spain, Huawei’s chairman of the board reveales.

Huawei is going big at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona. And that is because aside from the intriguing Huawei P10 smartphone duo, the Chinese company is likely to unveil a new smartwatch, too. The confirmation comes from Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business Group, who posted an image of an athlete on Weibo social network earlier today along with the following tag line: “Made for free spirits!” and the hash tag #HuaweiWatch2.

The image above hints at more sporty smartwatch (unless Huawei will unveil two variants of Watch2 like LG did last week) and it is highly likely that it runs on Android Wear 2.0 platform. As for the hardware inside Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear we know very little. The rumour has it that it will feature mobile connectivity, as well as own SIM slot for making phone calls without pairing it to a smartphone and it has to have at least 768MB of RAM and, maybe, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear processor inside.

Excited yet about Huawei’s press event schedule on February 26, in Barcelona?

