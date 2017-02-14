Evolio X-fit E-ink Smartwatch Review

The company behind Romanian manufacturer Evolio, Televoice Group, has recently announced its intentions to enter the European market, after 10 years of selling electronics in the country. Some of the gadgets released under the Evolio brand are now listed and available for purchase on Amazon, including the X-Fit smartwatch, which we get to review this week, but not before testing it for a couple of months.

Evolio X-Fit is Televoice Group’s fourth budget-friendly smartwatch and it comes with some interesting features like the large E-ink display, a battery that offers up to 30 days of use before asking for a recharge. Wireless charging is another interesting feature the X-Fit has and it is also water-resistant.

So, lets get started, and see what other surprising features this smartwach has.

Design

Evolio X-Fit is a sporty-looking smartwatch with simple, yet elegant lines. It is equipped with a 36.4 mm x 70.3 mm monochrome display based on E-Ink technology. The watch is perfect for when you are going out for a run, when you go hiking or you can wear it on a daily basis if you’re not that into formal clothing. Built out of slightly curved but solid plastic material, the watch will sit perfectly on ones wrist, secured by a comfortable rubber band. The casing and the rubber band are sweat and water-resistant (IPX4 certification).

Because it is an E-Ink display the visibility / readability of the text in direct Sun light is great. It even allows to switch from Black to White background, for night-time reading. Featuring E-Ink technology, means it will have low power consumption, hence the long lasting battery.

Hardware

Weighing in at 45 grams Evolio X-Fit casing measures 50 x 45 x 10 mm, so it is not that bulky on the hand, unless you have small wrists. The watch only has one tactile button placed right under the E-Ink screen, with which you can browse through menus and settings. It comes with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a vibrations based notification system and that is pretty much all the information we have from the manufacturer in regards to the hardware inside this watch.

Software

Evolio X-Fit runs on its own operating system called Linkit, and it can be paired through an app with a smartphone running Android 4.3 or a newer version, or with an iPhone running iOS version 7.0 or a newer version.

The Android app required to pair the smartwatch with your Android smartphone is available for free to download at Google Play store. Setting it up is easy. In fact, once connected to a phone it almost instantly syncs the date and the clock, and whenver you receive an SMS or a phone call the watch starts vibrating while it displays callers ID.

With Evolio X-Fit is easy to keep an eye on your physical health, because it has a sleep monitoring feature, a pedometer (it can measure your pace speed, the distance travelled, the amount of steps you’ve made), and it also keeps track of how many calories you’ve burnt during a run.

Battery performance

The battery is one of the selling-points of Evolio X-Fit, because it comes with wireless charging technology (you’ll find the charging cradle inside the box), and once it is fully charged you will not have to worry about recharging it for up to 30 days, which is great!

Conclusion

If you are an athlete / active person who often goes out wearing casual (more sporty) clothing, but you’re not willing to spend a small fortune on a new smartwatch, then Evolio X-Fit is designed for your life-style and budget. It has such great battery life, that you’ll forget that it requires charging once a month and its done wirelessly. Cool, yes?

For the price – £29.50 on Amazon – you get a sweat and water-resistant smartwatch with wireless charging technology and E-Ink display.