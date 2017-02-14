Android Nougat powered Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 to launch at MWC2017

The Nokia brand re-entered the smartphone market back in January with its mid-range Nokia 6 handset that runs Android Nougat. For now, HMD Global, the company that holds the licensing deal to sell Nokia branded phones appears to settle for targeting the mid-range and low-end smartphone market, but the rumour has it that it will launch a flagship smartphone dubbed Nokia 8 later in the year.

According to Evan Blass, the man behind @evleaks Twitter account, HMD Global will announce at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona, Android Nougat powered Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones, but dont get to excited about them, as they will come with mediocre hardware specifications at best.

Nokia 5, for instance, will feature a 5-inch 720p HD display, 2GB of RAM and its main camera will come equipped with a 12 mega pixels lens. Nokia 5 will go on sale in Europe next month for 200 Euros, while the Nokia 3, as an even more lower end device, will be available on the old continent for as low as 150 Euro. The specs were not revealed by Blass’ source, but we don’t need to go Sherlock on HMD Global to figure out that it is a really modest handset.

Further details about Android Nougat powered Nokia 5 and Nokia, we will learn on February 26, at HMD Global’s press event in Barcelona, Spain.

