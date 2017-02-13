LG G6 flagship smartphone caught on camera. Large screen with curved edges?

A couple of weeks from today LG Electronics will be showing off its 2017 flagship smartphone, the G6, but, until February 26, we are looking at yet another leaked picture of what it appears to be the White / Silver-ish variant of the LG G6.

As you might have heard from our previous stories, the LG G6 will arrive with an impressively large 5.7-inch QuadHD+ display, that’s 1,440 x 2,880 pixels on a screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, meaning incredibly thin bezels as seen depicted in this image and stunning vivid visuals. What is interesting about this particular image, is that the screen looks slightly curved on both edges, something we haven’t seen in any of the previously leaked renders. Or is the light reflecting from the screen playing tricks on us?

Other rumoured specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821, because Samsung has an embargo set on the best-selling mobile chipset manufacturer until April 2017, hence the missing Snapdragon 835 SoC in the G6; a dual main camera setup at the back where the fingerprint will also lay, water proof coating is also in the rumours (built-in non-removable battery apparently) and Google’s A.I. assistant.

More details about LG’s upcoming G6 will be revealed by the South Korean OEM two weeks from now in a press event at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona.

