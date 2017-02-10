Watch Style and Watch Sport announced by Google in partnership with LG

After weeks of speculation Google and LG Electronics finally decided to announce the Watch Style and Watch Sport smart watches, and they are just as we were expecting them to be: Watch Style is a luxurious looking, more fashionable accessory, while the Watch Sport is a fully packed with fitness, health, payment and communication features smartwatch.

Watch Style and Watch Sport announced

The sport model is the most performant and powerful Android Wear powered watch to date, according to Google. No other smartwatch can compete with it. Watch Sport comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear processor with 768MB of RAM, it features a 1.38″ circular P-OLED display, it has 4GB of built-in storage, a 430 mAh battery, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, heart rate sensor and even cellular connectivity. The smartwatch has 3 buttons, including a Power button which rotates to help you navigate through its menus and apps.

The Watch Style on the other hand is thinner, more stylish and comfortable to wear on your wrist. However it is slightly downgraded in the hardware department. It comes with a 1.20″ P-OLED display, the same Snapdragon Wear processor and 4GB of RAM, but with only 512MB of RAM and 240 mAh battery, and you don’t get GPS, NFC, no heart rate sensor or cellular connectivity either. However,it retains the WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 and you can easily swap between bands and straps, for what it’s worth.

The Watch Sport comes in Dark Blue or Titanium and it costs $350 via Google Play store (in the US for now), while the Watch Style will be available in Silver, Rose Gold and Titanium for $250

Another bit of information offered by Google along with this smartwatch launch, is about the upgrade to Android Wear 2.0.

The following smart watches are compatible and will receive a software update:

ASUS ZenWatch 2 & 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane & 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600 and TAG Heuer Connected.