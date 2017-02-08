Take a good look at LG G6′ design from various angles

LG Electronics teases the G6 flagship smartphone insidiously for a while now, and even though it hasn’t mentioned its name, the whole tech industry is waiting for it to debut during LG’s press event in Barcelona, on February 26. But, until then, a plethora of images have leaked online showing G6′ beautiful design. Do you agree?

LG G6 is said to feature a 5.7-inch display with QuadHD+ (1,440 x 2,880 pixels) screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will possibly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 from last year, not the Snapdragon 835. Unless it decides to wait for Samsung’s embargo set on Qualcomm to expire (Samsung mass produces the chipset for Qualcomm on its 10nm FinFet technology process, hence the clause), meaning LG customers will not be able to buy a G6 until late April or early May. But, I guess, that we will have to wait and see what LG decides.

In the meantime, let’s get back to our rumoured G6 specs. So, additionally, the G6 might feature an Iris scanner, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back already, as you can see in this photo gallery. A dual main camera at the back (two lenses), metal design with alleged water proof coating and USB Type-C port. And that is pretty much all we know so far about G6′ hardware specs sheet.

How do you like the sound of coming equipped with the Snapdagon 821?

via | source | source2