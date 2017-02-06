Official Galaxy S8 covers allegedly caught on camera

Official Galaxy S8 covers allegedly leak out in a couple of photographs!

Samsung Electronics is going to unleash it flagship smartphone in the first half of 2017, and from what we can gather it will be a tremendous duo, because the OEM produces a 5.7″ model and a larger one with 6.2″ Super AMOLED displays that will cover most of the front of the handsets. The feat of dropping the physical menu buttons at the front is now possible thanks to Samsung’s breakthrough technology of making smaller chipsets, as well as larger curved screens.

The size of the two models is somewhat confirmed by a couple of images that allegedly show the official Galaxy S8 cover for both variants with a cutout large enough at the back to fit the fingerprint sensor which will be positioned at the right side of the main camera. These covers also confirm that the Volume rocker will sit at the left-hand side, where it is also expected to sit the hybrid micro SD card / SIM slot. However, it doesn’t confirm whether or not it will feature the 3.5mm headphones jack.

Other rumoured hardware specs include an Iris scanner, the Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 32/64/128GB of ROM, a built-in battery (3,000 – 3,500 mAh) and will run Android 7.1 Nougat with a new TouchWiz UI on top of it which is rumoured to bring a Windows Continuum-like software feature to the S8.

The Galaxy S8 flagship duo is expected to make their debut in late March, after Mobile World Congress.

Excited yet?