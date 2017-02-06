Galaxy S8 Black Pearl variant now shows up in a couple of renders, too

Samsung Electronics needs to recover from the Galaxy Note 7 blow they’ve been suffering for the last few months, even though financially speaking the company is still seeing strong profits.

Before the first quarter of 2017 ends, Samsung is expected to announce its newest flagship smartphone — Galaxy S8 (two of them actually), which is touted to feature a 5.7″ Super AMOLED display with QuadHD+ screen resolution (6.2″ on the larger model), Qualcomm’s exclusive Snapdragon 835 chipset, a fingerprint scanner weirdly positioned right beside the rear camera (confirmed by S8 official covers?) and run Android Nougat with a new version of its TouchWiz UX.

For the last few weeks we’ve been shown some press renders of a Galaxy S8 in metallic grey and Pearl White, but, now, we are treated with a new render images of what it should be the Galaxy S8 Black Perl version.

Having such a large screen at the front and now physical buttons, the Galaxy S8 Black Pearl looks amazing and very minimalist, and we love it, that if this is the real deal when it goes on sale later in the year.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the S8 at the end of March, in an Unpacked Mobile press event that should be taking place in New York.

How do you find the possible Galaxy S8 Black Pearl model?