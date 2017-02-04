LG G6 smartphone allegedly photographed

In about three weeks from today, LG Electronics will be launching the LG G6 smartphone in a press event schedule at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona.

The flagship phone is expected to feature an all-new design built from glass and metal materials, and the modularity seen on the G5 is no more on the G6, as you can see in these alleged photographs that show an unfinished prototype, as well as an apparently finished product depicted in the image below published by Business Insider at the end of this week.

In these images we see a dual camera setup at the back of the G6, a fingerprint sensor underneath it, as well as the ‘G6’ branding in the lower back. We cannot confirm that the back is made of glass or from plastic material, however, it looks glossy.

The LG G6 smartphone is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. As for the hardware inside, the G6 might not feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, but the Snapdragon 821 due to a clause Samsung allegedly threw in the contract it signed with Qualcomm to mass produce the said chip. The battery inside the G6 is non-removable to add water and dust resistance apparently, which is not bad, unless you’re still looking for handsets with removable battery in 2017.

LG Electronics’ G6 is expected to make its debut during a press event set to be taking place on February 26.

Fancy this design?

