Huawei P10 and P10 Plus show up in alleged press renders

Huawei P10

Huawei will hold a press event at the annual Mobile World Congress on February 26, in Barcelona, where the OEM it is expected to introduce its 2017 flagship pair — the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, according to unconfirmed sources from Asia.

A couple of press renders leaked in China hint at two flagship smartphone. The P10, which is the smaller of the two, will come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home button, while the larger model with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, fingerprint sensor at the back and an Iris scanner at the front. What’s interesting about these renders is that the P10 looks exactly the same as the prototype we’ve seen earlier this month.

Huawei P10 Plus

Both will come equipped with Huawei’s latest Kirin 965 chipset, with dual camera setup powered by Leica Technology and with Harman Kardon / Yamaha sound tech inside.

The starting price point of these two is 750 Euros, according to the same source that leaked the alleged press renders we see here.

How do you like their design?

source