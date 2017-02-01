Paypal Here app receives fingerprint login feature

Paypal’s get paid anywhere Paypal Here app receives an update which brings fingerprint login feature to its Android app, and a series of performance improvements too. It is now easier to login into Paypal accounts and send money with just a touch of a finger.

PayPal Here is free and available to download at Google Play store. The app offers payment services on Android devices and a card reader with which one can accept credit and debit cards, can track and check payments and send online invoices with ease.

Download