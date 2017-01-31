RAZER enters smartphone business by buying Nextbit

photo credit: Nextbit

RAZER enters smartphone business purchasing the American start-up company called Nextbit.

Founded as a software company for Android devices in 2012, in San Francisco, Nextbit entered the hardware business about a year and a half ago, when they announced Nextbit Robin, a cloud-based smartphone powered by Google’s own mobile operating system — Android.

In a, maybe, unexpected news today, Tom Moss, Nextbit’s CEO and one of the Co-Founders of the start-up announced that:

“we’re joining the Razer family! They’re rebels like us, they speak from the heart, and they share our need to push boundaries.

Nextbit will continue to operate as an independent division under RAZER patronage focusing on uniquely designed mobile devices and experiences, but with more resources at their disposal from now on.

In his statement, Mr Moss reassured its customers that even if they’ve stopped selling the Robin smartphone and all accessories, Nextbit will continue to offer warranties for the next six months, as well as software updates and security patches until February 2018.

