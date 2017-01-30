Moto G5 hardware specs leak: 5″ FHD display, Nougat & more

Lenovo is planning an event on February 26, in Barcelona, where the company is expected to launch a couple of Moto G5 series smartphones powered by Google’s Android Nougat mobile operating system.

While we know a few things about Moto G5 Plus specs: 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 625 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage (ROM) and 3,080 mAh, we knew nothing about the smaller variant — Moto G5, which according to brazillian website Tecnoblog.net the smartphone will feature a 5-inch Full HD display, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 CPU backed by 2GB of RAM and retains 32GB of built-in storage from the larger model.

Moto G5 at its 8.9mm in thickness comes with a 2,800 mAh battery, will sport 5 and 13 mega pixels cameras, it has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and runs Nougat.

The same source reveals Moto G5 model number — Moto XT1672, and while there is no information about its price tag or when it will be available, we are pretty optimistic about Moto G5 smartphone series debuting during Mobile World Congress 2017 late next month.

How do you feel about a mind-range phone with such specs?

