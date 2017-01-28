“We’re not going to have a watch in the short term”, says HTC president of Smartphones & Connected Devices

HTC’s Smartphones and Connected devices president, Chia-Lin Chang, recently went to Dubai for the launch event of U Ultra and U Play, where he was asked about the recently surfaced rumours that were hinting at HTC possibly readying an Android Wear smartwatch in partnership with Under Armour.

Mr. Chang denied the rumours stating for TBreak publication:

I can tell you that we’re not going to have an Android watch. I don’t think we’ve nailed it with watches. Android watch is one thing but even Apple as a big brand is declining in watches. We are not going to have a watch in the short term.

At this time HTC doesn’t seem to see potential for profit in the smartwatch segment, however, they might consider launching such gadgets powered by Android Wear in the future, when the market is mature enough and such smartwatch will be more useful as they currently are.

And they are not the only ones thinking this way, many tech analysts [us included] find the smart watches more of a gimmicky and expensive to own devices, rather than being useful in our daily lives.

